Executive Director of UIS' Center for State Policy and Leadership honored for career

David Racine, executive director for UIS’ Center for State Policy and Leadership has been chosen to receive the 2020 Rail Splitter Public Service Award, given by the Central Illinois Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration.
Racine was chosen as outstanding individual whose career exemplifies public service.
He began his career with the American Public Welfare Association in Washington, DC, and went on to serve as a senior policy advisor, legislative director and was the founding staff member and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Points of Light Foundation.
Racine came to UIS to direct academic research and training at the Institute for Legal, Legislative and Policy Studies. He now serves as the executive director over that program and also oversees UIS’ Survey Research Office, NPR Illinois, GPSI, Innovate Springfield, the Illinois Innocence Project and Child Protection Training Academy.
Racine also offers his expertise to community projects including MOSAIC, the Community Health Roundtable and Sangamon County Continuum of Learning.
Racine will be presented with the award during the chapter’s annual spring banquet and awards ceremony on March 16, 2020 in the UIS Student Union Ballroom.
