UIS students win awards and offices at Model Illinois Government simulation

Model Illinois Government (MIG) simulation at the Illinois State Capitol this weekend.
Two UIS students were elected to statewide office within the Model Illinois Government organization. Caitlin Osborn of Edwardsville will serve as treasurer and Donnie Lewis of Decatur will serve as comptroller.
Three students were named to leadership spots within the house and senate. Keith Williams II of Chicago was named assistant majority leader in the senate, David Wilson of Illinois City was named minority whip in the senate and Cole Moriarty of Algonquin was named majority whip in the house.
Payton Raso of North Liberty, Iowa was named the Outstanding First Year Delegate. Austin Mehmet of Springfield and Nathan Hoffman of Springfield reached the finals of the Moot Court competition.
Each year, students from more than 20 colleges and universities around the state gather at the Illinois State Capitol to serve as legislators, staffers, lobbyists, journalists, and officials of the executive branch. Through committee actions, a regular legislative session and a veto session, participants learn the legislative process by doing it.
MIG members get started in the fall term preparing legislation, polishing up parliamentary skills, and organizing the membership into a delegation for the spring conference.
For more information, contact Kenneth Owen, UIS assistant professor of history at 217/206-7439 or kowen8@uis.edu.
