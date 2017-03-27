UIS Professor Karen Swan to receive award from the National University Technology Network

National University Technology Network (NUTN) with their 2017 Distinguished Service Award. The award is the highest honor given by the organization.
Swan was selected for the award due to her commitment to higher education and for the work she’s done with online learning.
“Your energy, leadership and vision are to be commended. It is for your past and present successes that you are being recognized,” said Justin Louder, NUTN advisory board chair and associate vice provost at Texas Tech University.
Swan is recognized as a leading researcher in the nation when it comes to the effectiveness of online teaching and learning.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Connecticut, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Keene State College and master’s and doctorate degrees in instructional technology from Teachers College, Columbia University.
The award will be presented during the 35th annual NUTN conference in San Antonio, Texas on October 11-12, 2017.
Founded in 1982, NUTN is a consortium of higher education institutions. It provides a networking and professional development arena for the advancement of online and blended learning. NUTN members represent a widely diverse group of innovative leaders in the advancement of teaching and learning.
No comments:
Post a Comment