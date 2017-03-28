UIS historical document editor wins research award

Ed Bradley, a University of Illinois Springfield employee and assistant editor of The Papers of Abraham Lincoln, has been awarded the 2017 Kate Broocks Bates Award for Historical Research from the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA).
Bradley received the $4,000 award on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the TSHA’s annual meeting in Houston.
The Bates Award is given annually for a significant piece of historical research dealing with Texas history prior to 1900.
Bradley was chosen for his book, “We Never Retreat: Filibustering Expeditions into Spanish Texas, 1812-1822”, which thoroughly recounts the targeted invasion of land in Spanish Texas by private military forces.
Bradley’s book examines the motives of American participants, as well as the extent to which the U.S. government was either involved in or tolerated the expeditions.
“We Never Retreat” makes a major contribution placing the expeditions within the context of the Mexican War of Independence and international relations between the United States and Spain.
“I am very grateful and honored to receive this award from the Texas State Historical Association,” said Bradley.
The book was published by Texas A&M University Press and is available for purchase from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other websites.
For more information, contact Ed Bradley at ebradley@papersofabrahamlincoln.org.
