Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Good as Gold awards at UIS honor more than 40 Sangamon County volunteers and businesses
The 10th Anniversary event also honored all of the past Distinguished Volunteer Award winners, in addition to honoring the founding members of the Good as Gold Committee.
Over the past nine years, the Good as Gold Ceremony has recognized more than 400 volunteers, 35 companies, and 25 outstanding local nonprofits for freely giving their time and talents to make Sangamon County a better place to live.
Distinguished Volunteer Award
“Volunteering means giving back to my community. I have been richly blessed. Supporting others helps build a community that is more positive and hopeful for all of us,” said Hack, whose most important aspect of volunteering is meeting so many people. “I am most enriched when working side-by-side with and for others.”
One gardener team member notes, “she embodies a busy bee – without the sting!” In addition to her service in education and fellowship to the church, she helps support St. John’s Breadline, St. John’s Living Caregivers, Hope for the Holidays, Reading is Fundamental, the Springfield Bicycle Club and others too numerous to mention.
The Bicycle Club’s Harv Koplo states, “she’s an incredibly humble and competent individual who has helped make this world a better place all her life.”
The 2018 Distinguished Volunteer finalists include Terrance Jordan, Jewel Richards and Melissa Skinner-Liberman.
UIS Star Student Award
The Children’s Miracle Network at St. John’s Children’s Hospital is the main beneficiary of Warden’s volunteer work and she is president of Dance Marathon at UIS, which raised $10,000 for CMN over the past year.
“My time spent at St. John’s Children’s Hospital is some of my most valued time in my week,” she said. “Time spent there gives me so much joy in seeing the kids who are receiving treatment and care. I love spending time working hard to raise money for all of the kids that walk in the door at St. John’s Children’s Hospital.”
Warden has also volunteered at the St. John’s Breadline, Habitat for Humanity, Central Illinois Foodbank and Lake Springfield Christian Assembly.
Star Staff Award
She regularly volunteers for Ronald McDonald House, Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach and Make-A-Wish. During the holidays, she can be found at Festival of Trees, Mini O’Beirne Holiday Store and the Salvation Army. Finally, she is a practice partner for Girls on the Run and has facilitated group meetings for moms at Mercy Communities.
“I get a great deal of joy in knowing I can lend a hand to someone in need or make the day a little brighter for someone going through a tough time in life,” she said. “At times, just being present is enough. Most of us will experience hard times in our lives, and I’ve learned a little compassion goes a long way in giving people hope for a better tomorrow.”
Finalists for the award included Judy Jozaitis, vice president of the Workforce Development and Community Education at Lincoln Land Community College and Angela Try, UIS public information specialist.
Youth Volunteer Award
“Helping others and choosing to spend time volunteering brings me so much joy, because I know I am making a difference in the students’ lives and helping them better their academic careers,” she said.
Spreading her time all over Springfield, Gilmore also helps at Camp Compass, Illinois Senior Olympics, Studio 186, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, The Matthew Project, Springfield Art Association, Mini O’Beirne Children’s Holiday Store, Ridgely Elementary School and Sandburg Elementary School.
Gilmore says she’s learned valuable life lessons such as compassion, caring for others, patience and the importance of a smile while volunteering.
Other nominees for the award included Ahmaad Wallace and Benjamin Yoder.
Heart of Gold Community Awards
Thirty-eight local volunteers were also honored with the Heart of Gold Award. Recipients included: JoAnne Bardwell, Anne Barnett, Sarah Beuning, Carol Bingham, Stephen A. Born, Mike Buscher, Marcus Bertrand Butler, Michelle Cripe, William Drew, Paul Duplessis, David Farrell, Maureen Follis, Ken and Lynn Gilmore, Jenica Hopkins, Julie Janssen, Michael C. Jones, Chad Lucas, Dorothy McVeigh, Rita Mehlick, Virginia Mitchell, Mary Monroe White, Bill Moran, Kristin Nisbet-White, Gayle Peterson, Fallon Rowl-Johnson, Kathy Rubinkowski, Christi Sullivan, Julie Sundquist, Gay Sybert, Mary Tuttle, Jean Vehovc, Louise Vehovc, Janel Veile, Paul Wappel, Erik Welch, Sandy Wilmot and Kathryn Wright.
Organization Agent of Service Award
The winner of the 2018 Organization Agent of Service Award is Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties. Over the past 35 years, members have gathered information that has led to the arrests of hundreds of criminals, recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property, drugs, guns and other contraband and have closed hundreds of police cases on crimes.
“We provide financial incentive for people to come forward anonymously in order to help the police catch criminals,” said Ernie Slottag, president of the board of Crime Stoppers and a member for 16 years.
Crime Stoppers tips have resulted in arrests that may not have otherwise been made. Through fundraisers in the community, Crime Stoppers has created a fund from which anonymous tipsters are paid.
The Crime Stoppers board consists of 30 individuals from Sangamon and Menard counties who work to raise funds and promote the program.
Business Honor Roll
A total of 21 Sangamon County businesses were named to the Business Honor Roll sponsored by the UIS College of Business and Management and supported by The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce. The honor roll recognizes businesses that have made giving back to our community a priority.
Three businesses were listed at the top of the honor roll as Golden Distinction Winners including Gem PR & Media, President Abraham Lincoln Springfield DoubleTree Hotel and Horace Mann.
Other businesses making this year’s honor roll include AlignLife of Springfield; Ameren Illinois; BUNN; Bank of Springfield; Brandt Consolidated, Inc.; Engrained Brewery & Restaurant; Illinois REALTORS; Koch, Sylvia and Associates - Ameriprise Financial; Marine Bank; Mayfield Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.; Memorial Health System; Noodles World Kitchen; RSM US LLP; SCHEELS; Sangamon Reclaimed; Springfield Junior Blues; U.S. Bank and United Community Bank.
For more information about the awards, please visit www.uis.edu/volunteer, email volunteer@uis.edu or call 217/ 206-8448.
Posted by Blake Wood at 10:08 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment