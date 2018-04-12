Thursday, April 12, 2018
James Koeppe wins the 2018 Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award
Koeppe was instrumental in starting the new UIS Rising Stars Program for new university employees. Thanks to his leadership, the inaugural group of 15 new employees, from 11 different campus departments, had the opportunity to learn more about the history of UIS, tour campus housing, engage in professional development and community service, attend UIS sporting events and visit with leaders from the City of Springfield.
“His vision and efforts to create a new employee orientation program that went beyond the existing new hire onboarding practices, was a work project that went outside of his role as Director of Campus Recreation,” said a nominator. “The goal of this new program is to build a stronger sense of campus community, improve employee retention, encourage a collaborative environment, and exemplify Leadership lived among our newest campus employees.”
Koeppe was instrumental in all aspects of staring the program, including coming up with the vision, seeking support from university administrators and finding funding.
“Personally knowing the efforts it took James to get this initiative off the ground, reflects James’ contribution, not only to his unit and his own development, but his great contribution to UIS as a whole,” said a nominator.
Koeppe has also been responsible for significant innovation within the Department of Campus Recreation. He created Rec-a-Palooza, a day-long event that showcased Campus Recreation. The day ended with a street party featuring food trucks, a band and recreation events, which attracted 650 students, making it the largest single student event in recent UIS history.
He has also led renovations to Rec Park, which include the addition of new field lighting, an improved sand volleyball court and a new miniature golf course, in addition to working to improve professional development for student employees. He is involved in the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association and the Illinois Campus Recreation Conference.
On campus, Koeppe also serves as the advisor for the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, the largest fraternity on campus with importance placed on community service. He served as acting UIS dean of students from August 2015-February 2016.
Off campus, he has volunteered with the American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb, served as the chair for the Cubs Scouts Pinewood Derby and is a founding board member for 100+ Who Care in Springfield, which raised $7,000 for Compass for Kids in one evening.
The CAPE Award recognizes U of I academic professionals for their efforts in three general categories: work projects, professional development and affiliations, and contributions to their units. The winner receives $500 in cash for personal use.
All academic professionals are eligible to receive the CAPE Award; nominations are reviewed by campus committees and candidates’ names are forwarded to the chancellor, who makes the final selections.
Others nominated for the 2018 CAPE Award include Raymond Barnett, Sean Crawford, Valerie Gebhardt, Karen Guthrie, Kathryn Kleeman, Kara McElwrath, Lisa McGuire, Mae Noll, Joy Thibadeau, Melanie Trimm and Tom Wood.
