Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Leadership lived: UIS senior helps raise thousands of dollars for children fighting illnesses at a local hospital
Hannah Warden has a passion for helping children who are fighting illnesses at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. The senior University of Illinois Springfield business administration major recently helped to organize a Dance Marathon fundraiser on campus that raised more than $9,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
“I’ve met a lot of the kids. I personally know them and they’ve had an impact on my life,” she said. “There are some kids who have spent days, weeks, and years in the hospital, so anything I can do to give back to them is amazing and it brings a lot of joy to my life.”
Before the Dance Marathon, students spent a year raising funds and awareness for the children’s hospital. The Dance Marathon event was the culmination of that efforts where students got a chance to meet patients and families treated at St. John’s.
“I actually interned with the Children’s Miracle Network this summer, so I kind of started (planning the Dance Marathon) this summer,” said Warden. “I went to a conference in Maryland and we’ve have meetings once a week this school year.”
Outside her role as director of the UIS Dance Marathon, Warden is also involved on campus as a summer orientation leader for the UIS Office of New Student Orientation and Parent Relations. For the past two summers she’s helped to welcome incoming students to campus.
Warden is also a facilitator for the UIS Campus Recreation Challenge Course where she brings teams of students in and teaches them leadership skills through different physical activities.
“I’ve gotten involved,” she said. “If you don’t get involved it’s hard to enjoy college, honestly, but for me I came here, I got involved right away, held quite a few jobs here on campus, been a part of quite a few organizations, so I love that.”
Warden transferred to UIS from a private university at the beginning of her sophomore year. She feels that she made the right decision in coming to UIS.
“My brother came here and he really loved it here. He had tons of friends and enjoyed his four years, so I thought it would be an awesome school. Once I came here, I absolutely loved it,” she said.
Following graduation from UIS, Warden plans to start a career the healthcare field. She leaves UIS knowing she’s grown as a leader and a person.
“You’re not just coming here for school, but you can really come here to figure out who you want to be and get involved in tons of different things,” she said. “For me, I think UIS has really changed me.”
Posted by Blake Wood at 9:38 AM
