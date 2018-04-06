UIS students win the outstanding delegation award at the international Model United Nations simulation

A group of University of Illinois Springfield students won the outstanding delegation award during the international Model United Nations simulation held March 26-30, 2018, in New York City. This is the second year in a row that UIS students have won the award.
Model United Nations is a conference that simulates an actual United Nations meeting. The UIS delegation consisted of 18 students and one faculty member. Hundreds of international colleges and universities competed during the event.
Three UIS students were also honored with individual awards. Munashe Ariwamwari of Naperville won the best delegate award for his committee, while Rosie Dawoud of Bolingbrook and Heba Qazi of Bartlett won the best position paper award for the paper they wrote together. This is the first time in UIS history that students received awards in all three categories.
Students worked for close to two semesters learning about their assigned country, drafting resolutions, working on diplomacy and consensus building, and writing position papers on specific issues. This year, UIS represented the country of Zimbabwe, which is located in Africa.
Other UIS students who participated in this year’s simulation include Head Delegate Erik Motyll of New Lenox, Brandon Kuhl of Springfield, Beto Flores of Waukegan, Halie Edwards of Joliet, Chloe Compton of Troy, Edwin Robles of Cicero, Maame Aggrey of Elgin, Gavin Hunt of Peoria, Crystal Terrazas of Berwyn, Briana Rodriguez of Hoffman Estates, Brandon Klages of Algonquin, Luke D'Elia of Springfield, Paul Cunningham of Homer, Conor McKenzie of Lindenhurst and Payton Raso of Iowa City, Iowa.
UIS students were advised by Ali Nizamuddin, UIS associate professor of political science, who accompanied students on the trip.
For more information on the Model United Nations awards, contact Nizamuddin at 217/206-8424 or aniza2@uis.edu.
